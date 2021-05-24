Home

Borders will only open if we do everything right: PM

Sainiani Boila Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @SainianiFBCNews
August 27, 2021 4:44 pm
[File Photo]

Fiji will only open its international borders if we do everything right says, Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama.

Speaking during Radio Fiji One’s Na Noda Paraiminisita programme, Bainimarama says their target to resume international travel by December, will keep getting pushed back if we continue to record more cases of COVID-19.

Bainimarama says the government is collaborating with other sectors to open the borders and this will only happen if every Fijian does their part.

Article continues after advertisement

“We all have a responsibility to undertake as we continue to strive to reach our target. Opening the borders will continue to be a dream if we never work together, play our part and ensure that those that need to get the jab gets it. It now depends on us.”

Bainimarama highlights with vaccination statistics at 40 percent, it’s crucial that every eligible Fijian gets the jab to give our economy hope of bouncing back quickly.

He adds it’s important that we become more responsible in efforts to reduce COVID-19 and get tourists back to Fiji.

The Prime Minister is again calling on Fijians to support the government to get the Fijian economy back on track.

Click here for the interactive GIS Dashboard

