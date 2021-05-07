Borders to open for Fijians to return home

Fijians will be allowed to cross containment borders on Viti Levu between 4am tomorrow and 11pm Sunday in order to return home.

Permanent Secretary for Health, Dr James Fong, says a number of people were displaced from their homes when the containment areas were set-up across the island beginning on April 19th.

This is a window for one-way travel only.

Those who enter a new containment area will not be allowed to leave until such time that the containment area borders relax. As you travel, police will be taking contact tracing information at each border point to assist should you be considered a person of interest.

People within a containment area looking to move to a non-containment area within Viti Levu will have separate dates announced later.

There are currently six containment areas across Viti Levu: Nadi, Lautoka, Rakiraki, Nausori, Suva and Lami.

The border crossing is for those who are stuck in one containment area but need to move to another containment and those in a non-containment area who need to move into a containment area.