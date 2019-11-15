Border quarantine cases pose no risk to the Fijian public: Dr Fong

The Ministry of Health is leaving no room for complacency in its continued efforts to contain COVID-19 in Fiji.

This comes as Fiji has recorded its sixth active border quarantine case yesterday.

Acting Permanent Secretary for Health Dr James Fong says all of the active border quarantine cases are being treated in isolation at either the Nadi or Lautoka hospitals.

Dr Fong adds that they are diligently enforcing border quarantine and infection control protocols and as such, these border quarantine cases continue to pose zero risk to the health and wellbeing of the Fijian public.

He says Fiji’s latest COVID-19 border quarantine case is a woman who arrived on a repatriation flight from New Delhi on the 27th of last month.

The Ministry of Health confirms that the woman is the third border quarantine case confirmed among the passengers that boarded the repatriation flight.

Dr Fong says the patient has been under strict border quarantine conditions since her arrival into Nadi and is currently in a stable in condition after being transferred to the isolation ward at the Lautoka hospital.

He also confirms that frontline border staff who were directly involved in the arrival of the passengers on this flight have also been tested and all results returned negative.