Border has been a blessing for Logani youth members

The setting up of the Logani Border has been a blessing in disguise for Logani youth members and aspiring entrepreneurs.

About ten unemployed youth are now resorting to a delivery business by using wheelbarrows to assist with the exchanges at the border and few villagers setting up a roadside stall.

Youth member who is resorting in this delivery business, Filipe Baleinayau says people may think this activity only happens in the city, it also happens in rural areas where young people can master the art of swift delivery using a wheelbarrow.

Article continues after advertisement

“This is like an extra job for me, as i anticipate harvesting my crops and vegetables in a month’s time.”

Sila Central High School student, Setariki Reed says he is making good use of this school break to earn at least $60 a week for his family.

“All the earnings i get are for my family. We are in a very tough time and little sacrifices from each familymember would mean a lot. Every week, I’ve been assisting my family buyING groceries and paying bills.”

Visa Village Businesswoman, Vinasi Vatuloka says most of her produce which she usually sells at the Nausori market, is now selling like hotcakes at the Border.

“I normally sell cooked food, vegetables, fruits and pot plants. We usually prepare breakfast, especially for those who travel in the morning to pick their items from the border. I can earn $150 in a week.”

These wheelbarrow boys are also prioritizing their health, by strictly following COVID safe protocols, as they are in contact with people from different areas daily.

Click here for the interactive GIS Dashboard