Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
Risk remains of community transmission: Dr Fong|More than 20,000 Fijians infected with COVID-19|Three new deaths recorded|SCC workers receive second COVID jab|Border has been a blessing for Logani youth members|New measures likely for the North|PM assures government assistance to continue|Reports of Logani border breaches emerge|ANZMAT team praises Fiji frontliners|Young people reaches out to vulnerable families|310 infringement notices issued in a week for COVID breaches|One new COVID-19 case in North|Eight more die as COVID-19 death toll rises to 368|Suspected COVID-19 case being investigated in Bua|More senior citizens turn up at vaccination sites|COVID deaths increase in the Western Division|Hospitalisation numbers remain high|India reassures assistance for Fiji|Unvaccinated beneficiaries can lose out on monthly support|Anti-Vaxxer employer threatens his workers|Patients can be accompanied by a family member|More relief measures for FNPF members|COVID-related breaches increase in Sigatoka|Fully vaccinated Fijians can still be infected|Serua/Namosi vaccination on track|
Full Coverage

COVID-19

Border has been a blessing for Logani youth members

Josaia Nanuqa Multimedia Journalist iTaukei Desk [email protected] | @JosaiaFBCNews
August 16, 2021 12:11 pm

The setting up of the Logani Border has been a blessing in disguise for Logani youth members and aspiring entrepreneurs.

About ten unemployed youth are now resorting to a delivery business by using wheelbarrows to assist with the exchanges at the border and few villagers setting up a roadside stall.

Youth member who is resorting in this delivery business, Filipe Baleinayau says people may think this activity only happens in the city, it also happens in rural areas where young people can master the art of swift delivery using a wheelbarrow.

Article continues after advertisement

“This is like an extra job for me, as i anticipate harvesting my crops and vegetables in a month’s time.”

Sila Central High School student, Setariki Reed says he is making good use of this school break to earn at least $60 a week for his family.

“All the earnings i get are for my family. We are in a very tough time and little sacrifices from each familymember would mean a lot. Every week, I’ve been assisting my family buyING groceries and paying bills.”

Visa Village Businesswoman, Vinasi Vatuloka says most of her produce which she usually sells at the Nausori market, is now selling like hotcakes at the Border.

“I normally sell cooked food, vegetables, fruits and pot plants. We usually prepare breakfast, especially for those who travel in the morning to pick their items from the border. I can earn $150 in a week.”

These wheelbarrow boys are also prioritizing their health, by strictly following COVID safe protocols, as they are in contact with people from different areas daily.

Click here for the interactive GIS Dashboard

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.