COVID-19
Border checks more stringent

Lena Reece Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @LenaFBCNews
April 30, 2021 4:10 pm
CHECKPOINT AT 8 MILES BRIDGE

Police manning the border at the 8 miles bridge near Rups Nakasi are more stringent with people wanting to move from one containment zone to another.

FBC News visited the border today and saw people being turned away and exchanges were taking place under close scrutiny.

The movement of essential goods were facilitated at the border in adherence to COVID-19 safety measures.

A couple working to help a friend in the hospital were happy with how the Police handled the situation at the border.

Emosi Sailo says Police were helpful to assist people who needed to exchange things at the border.

“I would like to commend the Police, you know it is a new experience to most of us. But you know, it’s the law and we have to follow it.”

Timaleti Adivanaikece says they are making final arrangements for a funeral that also included the movement of loved ones across the border.

“Eight years old and another one is 11 years old and we have been given only a short time to pick them and bring them this side.”

Following reports of many still crossing from one containment zone to another, it was a different scene at the border today.

No one was allowed through unless it was an emergency.

Everyone was told to conduct their business at the border and go back to where they came from.

 

