Border at Sawani Serea Road remains closed

The checkpoint at Sawani Serea Road still remains with Police strictly monitoring the border.

FBC News visited the area this morning following the Prime Ministers announcement and noted that the containment border on Princess Road in Sawani has been lifted.

Fijians were seen exchanging goods at the Serea road border as movement in and out of the area is still restricted.

Screening and testing booths have also been setup at the junction.