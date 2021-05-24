Home

Booster Shots to roll out from Monday: Dr Waqainabete

Kirisitiana Uluwai Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KirisitianaFBCNews
October 24, 2021 7:55 am

The Ministry of Health is expected to roll out COVID-19 booster shots as early as next week.

Line Minister Doctor Ifereimi Waqainabete says this third shot will prioritize immuno-compromised individuals or those who are at higher risk.

“The teams will indicate, when this will be rolled out, at the moment I presume it will be taken most likely next week the provision of booster doses, by next week Monday, it will be available.”

Until last month, the ministry’s position was that booster shots would be considered, after an assessment of the level of protection acquired through the initial vaccination program.

“We have stocks in place, that we have that we can be able to utilize and we’ll use it effectively.”

The Ministry will detail how, when, and where these booster shots will be administered once the logistics have been finalized.

