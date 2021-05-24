Booster shots for vulnerable Fijians

The Ministry of Health will be prioritizing COVID-19 booster shots for moderately and severely immunocompromised persons.

This is based on recommendations from the Strategic Advisory Group of Experts on Immunization.

Permanent Secretary for Health, Doctor James Fong, says vulnerable groups will be offered an additional dose of vaccines since they are less likely to respond adequately to the initial doses, and are at high risk of severe COVID-19.

Article continues after advertisement

Doctor Fong says adds they will be targeting those over 60-years-old, those 18 years or older with medical conditions that put them at high risk of COVID-19, and those 18-years and older who work in locations that put them at high risk.

The Ministry is now planning how to administer the booster shots.

Meanwhile, since the last update on Wednesday, October 20th, the Ministry has recorded 146 new cases.

85 were recorded on the 16th, 39 on the 17th, and 22 new cases in the last 24-hours ending at 8 am yesterday.