Booster doses rolled-out

The Ministry of Health has begun administering booster shots to frontline workers and vulnerable Fijians.

This is following the authorization for the use of Moderna vaccine for booster doses in more than 30 countries including the United States, the UK, Israel, Singapore, and France.

The Health Ministry says they want to ensure full protection against COVID-19 for those who will deal directly with incoming travellers when the borders reopen tomorrow.

This is also for those who will be at high risk of severe disease when exposed to the virus.

The Ministry has begun providing booster doses of Moderna vaccine from current vaccination sites, to those in the target population who received their second dose more than 5 months ago.

Eligible individuals who are not able to go to a vaccination dose can contact toll-free line 158 to register for home vaccination.