Biodiversity underpins delivery of all ecosystem service

The Ministry of Environment is working towards adopting practices to protect, manage and restore and preserve our pristine environment.

Permanent Secretary, Joshua Wycliffe in commemorating the National Dialogue on Boost Nature-Positive Production says they are discouraging deforestation and other activities that would harm the environment.

“Agro-ecological practices such as conservation agriculture, agro-forestry, and regenerative agriculture can and will restore and maintain the ecosystem services like soil health, flowing waterways and the ability to keep carbon out of the atmosphere.”

Wycliffe says the Ministry is working tirelessly to protect, manage and restore ecosystems.

He adds that as a small island nation vulnerable to climate change, Fiji is relying on nature and has actively promoted nature-based solutions.