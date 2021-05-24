Beqa Island records six new infections

The Ministry of Health recorded six new cases on Beqa Island in the last 24 hours.

The Island recorded a total of 248 cases, 44 have recovered and 203 are active and under home isolation.

One case was recorded in Kadavu in the last 24-hour period ending at 8am yesterday.

This brings the total number of cases on the island to 556.

Of these, 536 patients have recovered and the remaining 18 active cases are under daily monitoring by the health team.

Three COVID positive patients are currently in stable condition at the Vunisea Hospital.

No new cases have been reported in Malolo Island, Naviti Island, Waya Island, and Nacula Medical.

In Ovalau Island, two positive cases are in the Isolation facility while contact tracing continues by the Levuka health team.

Movement restrictions remain in force on the island supervised by the Police team.