Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
FIJIAN BUDGET
Senior members reminded of their role|UN commends Fijian budget|NGO says economic confidence must be maintained|Home buyers initiative is testament of consumer inclusiveness|It’s a well-rounded budget for all Fijians: LTA|Business sector responds positively to 2020/2021 national budget|Ministry for Women, Children and Poverty Alleviation receives $159m|$81.4m allocated to Higher Education Institutions|RFMF’s allocation down by $14.9m|Government announces $7.1m for welfare recipients|Reduction in Motor Vehicle Accident Levy will not affect compensation|FICAC allocated $8m in new financial year|Parenthood Assistance Payments suspended|NFP Leader not fully supportive of the new budget|Budget aims at helping Fijians recover from COVID-19|Ministry of Health maintains its focus on improving health|Banks agree to extend loan deferment options|FRA’s budget increased by $72.4m|$200,000 injected to support smaller municipal councils|Water and Electricity concessions extended|Government to provide grants for first home buyers|New FNPF assistance announced|Education Ministry content with budget allocation|Business-friendly measures extended|Minister for Trade labels 2020/2021 budget as phenomenal|
Full Coverage

COVID-19

Benjamin Powell: Getting strong again after COVID-19

Lena Reece Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @LenaFBCNews
July 27, 2020 5:25 am
Benjamin Powell

Fijian Benjamin Powell is now finally home and is fighting to fully recover from COVID-19.

Born and bred in Levuka, Powell moved to the United States with his parents 40 years ago and mostly lives an active and healthy life.

The 50-year-old has spent four of the past six weeks in intensive care in Utah and has required extensive physiotherapy to rehabilitate his body.

Article continues after advertisement

Powell was in great shape, an athletically built Fijian and his work involved marketing and education.

He moved to Salt lake City, Utah in May this year, he began his first week at work when COVID-19 almost killed him.

“And why I am sharing this is because I don’t want anyone else to go through what I went through. It the worst thing you ever want to go through even if it is a mild symptom. Imagine I had to call my family basically to prepare my funeral. Before any of this I had no idea that this was going to happen.”

Powell was on a ventilator for 13 days and lost more than 12kg during his ordeal.

Medical professionals say his physical fitness, positive attitude and support from family and friends are helping him recover.

“I moved to Salt Lake City because my mom’s family a lot of them live here and when I say a lot obviously Pacific Island families are big families. I never had to go to the grocery store, every week, almost every day they drop off food. The drop off everything. I’ve not had to lift a finger so I am really grateful to the culture that we come from and the caring of our family because I moved here because I needed to be with my family and I didn’t realize that I would need them sooner rather than later”.

Previously unable to speak because of the ventilation tube, he communicated by writing notes.

Powell was discharged on July 7th and still has complications of COVID-19, gradually putting on weight and has begun walking and doing light exercise.

“I fought it very hard, to be where I was at in the recovery, I realized at that point- as close as I was to getting out of the hospital. I still had to learn how to walk and be strong and develop my strength.”

Powell’s hope is that no one in Fiji ever has to go through the experience of COVID-19 and urges people to practice social distancing, wear a mask where possible and practice the simple hygiene of washing hands with soap and water.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
© 2018-20 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.