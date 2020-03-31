COVID-19
Beach checkpoints aim to stop picnic goers
April 13, 2020 12:48 pm
Checkpoints have been setup at various entrances of the Wailoaloa Beach in Nadi by the police officers.
FBC News was informed that this is done to stop people trying to enter the beach for picnic.
There is a restriction on large gatherings throughout the country to combat the spread of COVID-19 pandemic.
[Wailoaloa Beach Check Point]
It was a rare site at Wailoaloa Beach, as hardly anyone but Police Officers were manning the checkpoints.
On an ordinary day and especially during a public holiday, the beach would be full.
