Be wary despite decline in COVID infections

The recent drop in new cases yesterday and today should be viewed with caution says Ministry of Health.

Permanent Secretary for Health, Doctor James Fong says the daily case numbers have increased and decreased in the past and will continue to vary.

Doctor Fong says this is influenced by a number of factors including where samples that were tested on a particular day came from.

He adds for example the Western Division samples are currently being prioritised as they are still in the containment phase, and quick turn around of results will help with identifying cases and contacts early and contain transmission.

The PS says it is more helpful to monitor our seven ay average of cases over a period of time to assess our trend of cases.

The seven-day average of new cases per day is 863 cases or 975 cases per million population per day.

