Bavu villagers in Momi happy with border opening

Filipe Naikaso Senior Multimedia Journalist West [email protected] | @fnaikaso
June 5, 2021 12:03 pm

Villagers of Bavu in Momi are grateful that the Nawai border at the Nadi end has finally opened.

Bavu village is just a few meters away from where the Nawai border was.

Village headman, Niko Sulala says when the border was still up, villagers had to travel to Sigatoka Town to do their shopping or access basic essentials.

Sulala says not only was it far, but a one way trip to Sigatoka Town was five dollars compared to Nadi Town which costs only two dollars.

He also says the opening of the border will mean employment for many in the village who work in Nadi.

Sulala says they respected the decision of the border as they understand the fight against the virus is crucial.

Villager, Susana Matanisiga says since the border is now open, people in the area should not become complacent.

She says like for Bavu, the village has its own checkpoint and anyone coming in will need to wear a mask, have their temperature checked and their details must be recorded.

