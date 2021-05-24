Barbershops under spotlight for appointment charges

The Consumer Council of Fiji has received complaints and tip-offs from consumers that certain barbershops are charging customers for making appointments.

Investigations by the Council into these complaints have revealed that certain barbershops in the greater Suva area are charging from $5.00 to up to $15.00 for appointments in addition to the charges for the services being rendered.

Consumer Council of Fiji Chief Executive, Seema Shandil says the COVID-19 health safety protocols which high risk businesses are mandated to follow in order to operate should not be used as a tactic to impose additional costs to consumers.

“We acknowledge the services provided by them but I would like to call upon them both the businesses and consumers to show their veilomani culture during these trying times and work hand-in-hand in order to endure the socio-economic impacts of COVID-19 so forcing such additional cost on consumers, we also have implications on the viability of their businesses”

Shandil says this loss of customers will have even greater impact on such businesses.

Some barbershops have removed appointment charges promptly after its intervention and authorities are reminding other similar businesses to refrain from engaging in such practices.