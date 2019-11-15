Banks introduce hardship packages in response to COVID-19

Banks have begun to roll out hardship incentive packages for their clients to assist those feeling the financial impact of COVID-19.

The Association of Banks in Fiji has announced a number of measures in response to the coronavirus effect.

ABIF Chair Rakesh Ram says some customers have already taken advantage of the packages to assist with their loan repayments.

He says their number one priority is to ensure that it’s business as usual.

“We have ample liquidity in the market, we’ll continue to lend to our customers, we’ll continue to support our customers, and number three is that there is the Association of Banks in Fiji coordinating with the RBF for all the contingency plans. Banks have very advanced contingency plans in place which is working in line with RBF to ensure that our operations remain in-tact with minimum disturbance.”

Ram also says banks are taking preventative measures internally, restricting overseas travel and ensuring personal hygiene is continually monitored.

In addition, staff have been given personnel protective gear and customers are been encouraged to use digital banking platforms where possible.