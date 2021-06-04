Bainimarama urges Fijians not to be misguided by lies

Fijians have been urged to do the right thing and not to be misguided by the lies spread by false prophets regarding COVID-19 and the vaccine.

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama says the power to beat the virus lies within each individual, and therefore Fijians need to trust science.

Bainimarama says the fight should not be left to the doctors, nurses, and members of the disciplined forces alone.

“We have to trust and ensure that our fellow citizens will take steps to safeguard their health and the health of those around them and deal honestly with those in government to help them. We have to trust in the higher power that we will be guided to brighter days.”

The Prime Minister adds this is humanity’s fight and Fijians have a place in the global effort to free ourselves from COVID’s deadly grip.

He has also hit out at those actively discouraging people from becoming vaccinated, based on their faith.

“These false prophets would all happily go to the hospital to receive treatment if they were sick. They would trust that God would guide the hands of our doctors and nurses to care for them. For all other illnesses, they will tell you to see a doctor. When it comes to COVID-19, they make an exception. Why this hypocrisy? The choice to protect ourselves from COVID-19 is no different than any other illness.”

He adds every Fijian must do their part alongside the wider international community and keep the faith in science and god-given strength to overcome the challenge.