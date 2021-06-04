Bainimarama stands firm on COVID response plan

The Prime Minister has re-affirmed his support and commitment to the government’s strategies to counter COVID-19.

Voreqe Bainimarama says their efforts will not be swayed by those with a political agenda, not by attempts to discredit the work already done by state agencies.

“But that hasn’t stopped many politicians from stepping on the shoulders of suffering Fijians to elevate themselves. We cannot afford to turn this crisis into a political personality contest. We cannot afford to formulate policy on day-to-day shifts in the political winds. We are clear-eyed about where we are headed as a nation.”

He says for the government and those affected by COVID-19, this is not a popularity contest.

“We are being decisive and we are being consistent about how we get there. We have to protect the health of our people and steer Fiji towards an economic recovery – a long-term recovery. And that requires seeing further than our noses, further than a single day of headlines or the number of likes on a Facebook post.”

Bainimarama has urged Fijians to see the big picture and work towards a better and brighter future.

He has assured the nation that hope is on the horizon.