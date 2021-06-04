Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
Extended lockdown will cripple Fiji says PM|Don’t buy cigarettes, alcohol and kava: PM|Fiji secures enough vaccine doses for targeted population|Bainimarama stands firm on COVID response plan|No double-dipping in govt assistance|Bainimarama urges Fijians not to be misguided by lies|Temporary closure of Makoi Health Centre|51 new infections with Raiwai and Nakasi having new cases|Another non-COVID related death|Average test positivity increases to 2%|Australia provides another $40.9m to Fiji|Villages urged to maintain strict COVID-19 protocols|Follow warnings so we can return to normalcy says Police|Healthcare workers prioritize services|USP achieves high ranking for Crisis Management|Waidracia villagers cleared, restrictions remain|Council helps Fijians restructure debt|Measures to be maintained: Dr Devi|Disregard vaccine misinformation: Church leaders|Fiji media encouraged to keep morale high|39 new cases with warning for two areas|Vaccine administration resumes in Nadi|Health professionals losing their morale: Dr Fong|Fijians urged to update careFIJI app|Domestic movement commences|
Full Coverage

COVID-19

Bainimarama stands firm on COVID response plan

Edwin Nand Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @EdwinNandFBCNews
June 11, 2021 10:23 pm
[Source: Fijian Government]

The Prime Minister has re-affirmed his support and commitment to the government’s strategies to counter COVID-19.

Voreqe Bainimarama says their efforts will not be swayed by those with a political agenda, not by attempts to discredit the work already done by state agencies.

“But that hasn’t stopped many politicians from stepping on the shoulders of suffering Fijians to elevate themselves. We cannot afford to turn this crisis into a political personality contest. We cannot afford to formulate policy on day-to-day shifts in the political winds. We are clear-eyed about where we are headed as a nation.”

Article continues after advertisement

He says for the government and those affected by COVID-19, this is not a popularity contest.

“We are being decisive and we are being consistent about how we get there. We have to protect the health of our people and steer Fiji towards an economic recovery – a long-term recovery. And that requires seeing further than our noses, further than a single day of headlines or the number of likes on a Facebook post.”

Bainimarama has urged Fijians to see the big picture and work towards a better and brighter future.

He has assured the nation that hope is on the horizon.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.