Bainimarama sends well wishes to all mothers

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama says there is no better gift than to stay home and keep our mothers safe during this mother’s day.

In his Mother’s Day message Bainimarama says if people are away from home they should call to wish their mum well rather than traveling in person.

He says this is the single best way to show they care.

The Prime Minister has also applauded the efforts of mothers who are front-line workers sacrificing their time to save Fiji from the pandemic.

“There are mothers right now who are spending every minute of the weekend working as Doctors as Nurses, as Healthcare staff in Lautoka Hospital, and in Health Care Centers around the country. There are mothers in quarantine, mothers being treated in isolation ward, all of them are sacrificing are sacrificing the comfort of family this weekend for the sake of every Fijians safety and wellbeing.”

Bainimarama says appreciation is to be best shown by adhering to measures in place to keep Fiji safe.

He says by doing so, Fijians are also protecting Health Care heroes, the most vulnerable, and the country as a whole.