Baby, now youngest COVID fatality

The Ministry of Health has clarified the youngest patient to succumb to COVID-19 is a two and half-month-old baby.

Permanent Secretary for Health, Doctor James Fong says adjustments were made to the death of an infant that was reported on Wednesday.

Initially the age of the deceased was given as four months old.

Doctor Fong also highlights the need for all persons ineligible for vaccination to be protected by ensuring that those around them are vaccinated and practice COVID safe measures.

He adds that there are currently 154 COVID patients admitted to the hospitals.

71 patients are admitted at the Lautoka Hospital, 13 patients are admitted at the FEMAT field hospital, and 70 admitted at CWM hospital, St Giles, and Makoi.

12 patients are considered to be in severe condition, and 5 are critical.

