Baby among COVID deaths

Edwin Nand Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @EdwinNandFBCNews
September 8, 2021 10:43 pm

A four-month-old has died from COVID-19.

Permanent Secretary for Health, Doctor James Fong confirms the child was admitted at the CWM Hospital for five days before he succumbed to illness.

He is among three deaths over a seven day period between 30th August and 7th September.

A partially vaccinated 66-year-old man and a 76-year-old, both from Naitasiri died at their respective homes.

Eight people who tested positive for COVID-19 have died from pre-existing conditions.

There have now been 528 deaths due to COVID-19 in Fiji.

353 COVID-19 positive patients have died from serious medical conditions that they had before they contracted the virus.

There are currently 169 COVID-19 patients admitted to hospital. 80 are admitted at the Lautoka Hospital, 12 at the FEMAT field hospital, and 77 are admitted at CWM hospital, St Giles, and in Makoi.

20 patients are considered to be in severe condition, and 7 are in critical condition.

240 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed over a 24-hour-period ending 8 am today.

49 cases are from the Western Division, 32 from the Central Division and 159 from the Eastern Division.

