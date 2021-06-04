Ba businesses reminded to follow COVID protocols

Businesses in Ba have been reminded to continue adhering to the strict COVID-19 protocols as cases arise.

Special Administrator Debra Sadranu says while the relaxation of certain restrictions in the West is positive, operators in the soccer town have been urged to not be complacent.

“You know we have to continue because COVID is here to stay for some time so we need to now work around the challenges and we need to abide by the Ministry of Health directives.”

Sadranu says operators will need to work collectively to ensure the business is running and economic activity is also generated.

She says the opening up of the Lautoka border is welcoming but Fijians should remain vigilant.