Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
B1617 called a ‘double mutant’ by experts|Total lockdown will have severe repercussions|COVID-19 LIVE briefing|India variant confirmed as six more test positive|Breach of protocol leads to more COVID-19 cases|Dr Fong blasts soldiers without careFIJI app|Fiji needs to stop COVID-19 tsunami|LIVE COVID-19 briefing later this afternoon|120,000 Fijians urgently need screening|Next two weeks paramount says Dr Fong|Fijians frustrated over price hike of face masks|Not a time to look for loopholes: Dr Fong|NZ stands ready for Fiji assistance|GP's are well equipped says Dr Raju|Some still not adhering to face mask call|Go to mini-markets says Kumar|Parents urged to monitor children|FCEF conducts survey on businesses|Lawaki village in Kadavu prohibits unnecessary movement|Testing increases in the last 7 days|Taxi drivers struggling to meet daily target|Food items fast sellers in supermarkets|Recent price hike of face masks a concern in North|Police clarify travel within containment zones|Soldiers are not to be blamed: Doctor Fong|
Full Coverage

COVID-19

B1617 called a ‘double mutant’ by experts

Indra Singh Manager News and Sports [email protected] | @IndraFBC
April 27, 2021 8:00 pm
Logs Team mobilizing resources through the borders to support set up of Quarrantine Facilities. [Source: Jeremaia Mataika/Twitter]

The B1617 variant of COVID-19 that Fiji is facing has been described as one which has worrying mutations and which could create major chaos.

Fiji medical officials are now trying to get people to understand and take precautionary measures, saying if this is not contained within a fortnight, we are in for a severe outcome.

Health Permanent Secretary, Doctor James Fong, says if we don’t win this fight over the next two weeks and this outbreak gets out of control, the prospects for jobs, micro, small and medium enterprises, entire industries, and our economy as a whole could fall into much more dire straits.

Article continues after advertisement

Overseas media have reported that this virus, which has affected countries such as India, Brazil, South Africa, the United Kingdom, the United States, has been tagged as a double mutant.

Epidemiologists say this variant has the characteristics of two already identified variants of E484Q and L452R mutations.

Doctor Fong says, the time to act is now.

“I am hoping and praying that there are more Fijians that will start now protecting their elderly family members, those who got comorbidities, pulling them away, telling them don’t go anywhere. But at the same time they have to be careful if they go somewhere, when they come back home, they won’t bring it to them, because if I can keep the vulnerable protected then we might not have to use too much of that medical reserve that we talking about.”

Doctor Fong has also said the current vaccine we are using, AstraZeneca, is said to have less impact on this variant, but vaccinations need to continue.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.