Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
Wainitarawau neighbourhood elated after containment border lifting|More hotel workers to be employed|$3.3m paid under COVID assistance|Lautoka containment area a buzz this morning|Avoid touching your face after using ATM machines|Innovation a way to keep business afloat|Wainitarawau Settlement lockdown lifted after six hours|Three new cases announced, containment areas remain|Lockdown for Viti Levu still on the table|Contact tracing for the three new cases underway|Ministry explores opportunities to resume industry operations|Ministry scales up screening|Strict measures to be imposed at non-COVID Field Hospital|Wainitarawau lockdown stands despite PS announcement|Health Ministry pleads with protocol breachers to self-isolate|Stranded mother spends Mothers Day away from home|22-year-old man arrested for not wearing mask|Health Minister commends mother’s working as frontliners|Bus operators taking extra measures|Health Ministry prioritizes children’s safety|Police monitor people’s movement|Ministry of Health receives food pack assistance|Sacrifice today, do not add to your mother’s bubble|AG meets Health Ministry on outsourcing of services|Health Ministry tracking people after travel breach|
Full Coverage

COVID-19

Avoid touching your face after using ATM machines

Kelly Vacala Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KellyFBCNews
May 10, 2021 12:35 pm

Fijians should avoid touching their face and learn to wash and sanitize their hands after touching surfaces such as Automated Teller Machines.

A physician with special interests in infectious disease at the CWM Hospital in Suva, Dr Ravi Naidu says there has been a lot of talk around fomites when COVID-19 first hit.

Fomites is any inanimate object that, when contaminated with or exposed to infectious agents, can transfer disease to a new host.

Article continues after advertisement

“That means surfaces where the virus can dwell. So when you touch something and you touch your face then you can have the virus. So similarly someone sneezes or touches the ATM which is infected, there’s a risk but a very low risk as compared to being in a crowded space with somebody who is coughing.”

Dr Naidu says the virus can actively infect a person through the nose or the mouth.

He adds in some countries people have resorted to using other means rather than pressing on buttons of an ATM machine.

“They use like keys or pen to press the buttons so there’s no contact with them. So these are the little things they can do but the basic principle is don’t touch your face and wash your hands frequently that’s the main thing.”

The Health Ministry earlier advised people to practice social distancing while waiting in line, wear a mask and sanitize their hands frequently.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.