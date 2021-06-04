Average test positivity increases to 2%

The national 7-day average test positivity has increased to two percent due to an increase in the number of cases in the Lami- Nausori containment area.

This was confirmed by Health Ministry Permanent Secretary, Doctor James Fong who says 3,192 tests have been reported so far for 10th June and this is expected to increase as more testing data is received from the labs tonight.

He says the national 7-day daily test average is 3, 082 tests per day or 3.5 per 1,000 population.

A total of 100,286 samples have been tested since this outbreak started in April 2021, with 143,147 tests since early 2020.

The test positivity rate indicates the level of positive COVID-19 results out of all the tests conducted.