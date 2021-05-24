Home

Average daily positivity stands at 17.4 percent

Josaia Nanuqa Multimedia Journalist iTaukei Desk [email protected] | @JosaiaFBCNews
July 11, 2021 10:01 pm

The National seven-day average daily positivity is 17.4 percent and continues on an upward trend.

The Health Ministry confirms the testing numbers for July 8th and 9th from more labs have now been received and total test numbers for those numbers have been updated.

A total of 3,123 samples have been reported for July 7th, while the national seven-day test average is 3,604 tests per day.

Article continues after advertisement

While speaking during a talk-back show on Radio Fiji One, Health Minister Ifereimi Waqainabete says they are trying their utmost best with the available resources to halt the spread of the virus.

“Despite the increase cases and our average daily test positivity, i remain hopeful that we can defeat this virus. The only way we can get of this situation is to get vaccinated and adhere to the COVID-19 safety protocols.”

Meanwhile, a total of 4,127 individuals were screened and 913 stabbed at the Ministry’s stationary screening clinics in the last 24-hours.

The Health Ministry’s mobile screening teams have screened a total of 4,113 individuals and stabbed 418 in the last 24-hours.

Permanent Secretary, Doctor James Fong says the seven-day average of new cases per day is 622 cases per day, with daily increases in cases and also seeing increasing cases of severe COVID-19 as well as increasing deaths.

Click here for the interactive GIS Dashboard

