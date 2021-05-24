Home

Average daily newly cases continues to increase

Josaia Nanuqa Multimedia Journalist iTaukei Desk [email protected] | @JosaiaFBCNews
July 12, 2021 8:04 pm

The seven-day average of new cases per day now stands at 696 cases or 787 cases per million population.

Permanent Secretary for Health, Doctor James Fong says with daily increases in cases, they are also seeing increasing cases of severe COVID-19 and increasing deaths.

He adds a total of 1,421 individuals were screened and 791 swabbed at the Ministry’s stationary screening clinics in the last 24-hours.

Article continues after advertisement

The Ministry’s mobile screening teams have screened 2,315 individuals and swabbed 339 in the last 24-hours.

This brings our cumulative total to 696,631 individuals screened and 58,617 swabbed by our mobile teams to date.

Meanwhile, the testing data will be updated in the next daily statement as testing data from the laboratories is still being recovered.

Click here for the interactive GIS Dashboard

