Automatic registration for round 6 & lockdown relief

Fiji National Provident Fund members who accessed phase two round five assistance will be registered automatically based on the consent provided in their last application.

However, members who have contributions paid for February to May will need to reapply, if they remain unemployed.

Acting chief executive, Viliame Vodonaivalu acknowledged the government’s continued support, especially since majority of the members accessing phases two and three, are now being subsidised through the top-up.

Vodonaivalu says more than 59,000 members’ accessed phases two round two, three and four.

He says payments for more than 47,000 of these members have either been partially or fully topped up by Government because their general account balance is insufficient.

Unemployed members accessing phase two round six will qualify for a total payout of $440, which will be paid over two instalments this month.

The lockdown relief for working members impacted by the containment situation is also being topped up by Government.

Of the 22,013 members that accessed this relief, 7,165 have received Government top-up.

Vodonaivalu adds members who have already accessed the Lockdown relief, will also be automatically registered.

This is especially for members who had applied before the end of the first round on May 31st.

He says these members and new applicants will be paid a total of $440, split into two fortnightly payments of $220.

The chief executive stressed that it’s important to note that the lockdown relief is not open to members’ currently accessing phases two or three and vice versa.

Members can only access one relief at a time.

The Fund will inform members via SMS blast if their applications will be automatically registered for phase two round six and for lockdown round two.

Both reliefs will open on June 9th and close for submissions on the 25th.