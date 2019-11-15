Authorities urging people not to take advisories lightly

Police Commissioner Brigadier General Sitiveni Qiliho has directed officers to arrest people found loitering in public places outside the curfew hours.

The Prime Minister and the Ministry of Health have continuously reminded Fijians about physical distancing and urged them to stop unnecessary gatherings but this is being taken lightly says the Police Commissioner.

Minister for Health Dr Ifereimi Waqainabete says despite several reminders, over a 100 people have been arrested in the past two days for breaching the curfew rules.

“It is important to understand that they are not only putting themselves at risk but more importantly they are putting others at risk and that in itself is unacceptable.”

All five Divisional Police Commanders have been directed to also start arresting and charging people loitering outside the curfew hours from 10pm to 5am.

Meanwhile damaging of public property during this time is another issue of concern.

Minister for Trade, Premila Kumar says the hand sanitizer dispensers placed around the Suva bus stand to help in the fight against COVID-19 has allegedly been stolen.

“We saw people coming in, looking at the sanitizer, they came with small bottles to fill it up. Some were trying to remove the whole set up to take it home.”

The Suva City Council is working closely with Police to have this issue addressed.

