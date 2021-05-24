Authorities focus on addressing severe impacts of COVID-19

The Ministry of Health will soon pull back its mobile screening teams going out in areas for COVID-19 screening and swabbing.

Permanent Secretary for Health, Doctor James Fong says this is a difficult area for them to sustain.

Doctor Fong says the pulling out means that more stationary screening clinics need to be set up.

Article continues after advertisement

“It means a lot more drive-through and it also means that we need to set up more screening clinics and we have to pull back the mobile teams that were going out to do the screening, we have to stop that. That now becomes a difficult area to sustain. We need human resources to care for positive patients.”

The Health Authorities are now turning their attention to addressing the severe impacts of the second wave of COVID-19.

The Permanent Secretary says despite their efforts in containing the virus – Fijians need to continue practicing the protocols in place to stop the widespread transmission.

Click here for the interactive GIS Dashboard