Australia to supply 10,000 vaccines to Fiji

Fiji will be getting 10,000 COVID-19 vaccines from Australia later today, which is expected to be used by the Health Ministry for its next round of vaccination campaign.

The Australian government says the vaccine doses will be delivered to its partners in Fiji.

The 10,000 is part of Australia’s support for the COVID-19 vaccine roll out in the Pacific.

More than 275,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses have already been delivered by COVAX to Timor-Leste, Papua New Guinea, Solomon Islands, Fiji, Tonga, Samoa, Tuvalu and Nauru.

All vaccines provided by Australia meet internationally accepted standards of safety and efficacy.

Australia says the health security of its near neighbours is critical to Australia’s health security and vaccines are critical to the region’s economic recovery.

It goes on to say they are working closely with other partners, such as New Zealand, France, the United States and India to ensure comprehensive vaccination coverage across the Pacific.