Australia to send team to assist in COVID-19 battle

Indra Singh Manager News and Sports [email protected] | @IndraFBC
June 18, 2021 11:26 pm
[Source: John Feakes/Twitter]

The Australian government has responded to Fiji’s plea for help in containing the spread of COVID-19 cases.

This will see Australia will deploy an Australian Medical Assistance Team to assist Fiji’s response.

The Australian government says this is part of their continued commitment to stand with their Fijian vuvale and this deployment responds to a request from the Government of Fiji.

Article continues after advertisement

A statement from the Australian government goes on to say that the multi-disciplinary AUSMAT team will include members from Australia and New Zealand and will deploy for an initial period of 28 days.

The team will work with the Fijian Ministry of Health and will provide immediate support for health system management and infection prevention control, as well as assessments of Fiji’s priority health needs.

Australia has also sent 1.3 tonnes of personal protective equipment, medical supplies, including 500 thermal guns for health screening teams, testing equipment and laboratory consumables since the beginning of the current outbreak in April 2021.

Australia has contributed to the Government of Fiji’s social protection measures through our COVID-19 recovery package with fiscal support of $83.5 million this year.

It says the health security of its near neighbours is a critical priority for Australia.

