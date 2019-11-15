Australia tightens travel restrictions

A bio-security emergency has now been declared in Australia as all Australians have been told not to travel overseas.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has announced an indefinite travel ban to try and restrict the spread of the virus.

Morrison is also urging the people that they’re not to travel in some parts of the country, as some areas are more affected by coronavirus than others.

“The advice is that air travel, domestic air travel, is low risk. We have not seen a lot of evidence of people contracting this virus on aircraft. It’s when they’ve arrived or where they’ve brought it from, and so the issue is not people being necessarily being on planes as a great risk. The issue is people moving around the country. Now to that end, states and territories, working together with their health advisers, there are parts of this country that it would not be wise for people to visit”.

Morrison adds that schools across Australia would remain open, but strong hygiene precautions should be followed.

He urged all parents to keep their children at home if they’re unwell.

Meanwhile, Virgin Australia is grounding its international fleet from March 30th to June 14th.

The airline is also slashing domestic capacity by 50 per cent.

The equivalent of 53 aircraft will be grounded.

Virgin Australia will operate a reduced flights until March 29th to enable Australians to return home and visitors to return to their point of origin.