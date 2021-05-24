Home

Australia stands ready to support Fiji

Koroi Tadulala Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KoroiFBCNews
June 22, 2021 4:12 pm
[Source: Zed Seselja/Twitter]

The Australian Minister for the Pacific says they are keen to assist Fiji in any way necessary to contain the spread of COVID-19 and achieve economic recovery.

Zed Seselja reassured Australia’s aid commitment, a sign of the strengthening Vuvale partnership between the two countries.

The Australian government is committing $600m to assist Pacific Island countries including Fiji.

Seselja says Australia feels it’s their moral obligation to assist Pacific Island countries in curbing COVID-19 as it is the pathway to economic recovery.

“Our commitment across the Pacific is around $600m or more in assistance when it comes to the delivery. It is a substantial financial commitment but we see it as a morale necessity for Australia to do this.”

He says they’ve supported Fiji in various ways and will continue to do so in the future.

“But the Prime Minister says it is also an economic necessity and it is important that our entire region is protected from COVID-19 so that we are all protected. The economic impact and likewise when it comes to our family and friends in the Pacific, we want to work with you to ensure everyone in the Pacific is important”.

The Fijian Government through the Ministry of Health is working tirelessly to vaccinate the country’s targeted population.

Australia will be providing 750,000 more doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine in the near future as part of its one million doses committed to Fiji.

© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.