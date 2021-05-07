Australia renders assistance to Fiji 

Australia is supporting the National Disaster Management Office to equip the FEMAT Field Hospital in Lautoka.

This is through the provision of portable air conditioning units, washing machines, dryers, generators, tables and chairs.

Australia through its Vuvale partnership is helping Fiji with its community isolation centres and screening teams in response to this COVID-19 outbreak.

They are also working with the NDMO to ensure the needs of the elderly, people living with disabilities, women and babies are catered for through providing pads, adult diapers, adjustable beds and baby formula at these isolation facilities.

Australia is committing over $545,000 for the procurement of these essential items.