Australia ramps up Pacific Labour Scheme

Apenisa Waqairadovu Multimedia News Journalist [email protected] | @ApenisaFBCNews
May 18, 2021 12:42 pm
Australian Minister for the Pacific, Zed Seselja

The Australian government is committed to providing more work under the Pacific Labour Scheme while assisting Pacific Island countries in other relief efforts.

Speaking to FBC News, Australian Minister for the Pacific, Zed Seselja, highlighted that Pacific Island countries including Fiji are striving to deal with the economic impacts caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, hence Australia is reaching out.

Seselja says they have received positive feedback regarding over 5,000 Pacific Islanders who have been employed under the scheme since it last August.

“We have been very very pleased with the quality of workers who have come from Pacific nations including Fiji who are working in various parts of Australia and it’s obviously very important to our industry particularly horticulture but also other industries, likewise we know it is also important to the economy of the Pacific as well.”

Seselja says they are committed to ramping up the scheme.

The Australian Minister for the Pacific also says they value the Vuvale partnership with Fiji saying this has brought the relationship to the fore front during this difficult time.

