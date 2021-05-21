Home

Australia provides over $31 million worth of PPE

Jeshu Lal Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @JeshuFBCNews
May 26, 2021 12:32 pm

The Australian government has provided over $31m worth of Personal Protective Equipment to Fiji.

Australian High Commissioner to Fiji, John Feakes, says this assistance is part of the Australian bilateral support to Fiji in response to COVID-19.

He says the aid is also aimed to cover the buying of lab equipment and testing machines.

“We have provided an additional 104 million dollars that consists of budget support directly to the government, COVID-19 support as well that includes lab support and PPE’s.”

Meanwhile, a total of 15,000 vaccines arrived in the country on Monday from Australia, which is also part of Australia’s assistance.

The remaining vaccines will be sent across in batches in the coming months.

