Australia provides another $40.9m to Fiji

Apenisa Waqairadovu Multimedia News Journalist [email protected] | @ApenisaFBCNews
June 11, 2021 7:40 pm
[Source: Fijian Government]

The Australian Government has signed an additional support package of $40.9 million to assist the Fijian Government.

This is in support of Fiji’s COVID-19 relief initiative.

Following the signing Attorney-General, Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum says this has further strengthened the Fiji-Australia Vuvale Partnership.

Sayed-Khaiyum says this support package is an addition to the $35.53 million initially signed in December.

He says since January 2021, this funding has supported the Fijian Government in maintaining social welfare allowances for over 37,000 Fijians.

The total funding now stands at $90.81 million.

Australian High Commissioner to Fiji, John Feakes says in recognition of the impact COVID-19 has had on Fiji, Australia is providing direct budget support saying they are confident in the Fijian Government’s public financial management systems.

He says the economic impact of containing the virus for so long has taken a huge toll on the economy and livelihoods, even before this new outbreak.

