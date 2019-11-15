Home

Australia, New Zealand pour in money for Fiji’s COVID-19 fund

Indra Singh Manager News and Sports [email protected] | @IndraFBC
March 26, 2020 10:31 pm
The Australia and New Zealand governments have come to the aid of Fiji amidst the growing concern of COVID-19.

This two nations are putting in money into the COVID-19 donor fund, with New Zealand committing three million dollars cash.

Australia which had committed $1.5 million in cash and kind has now raised it to $10.5m tonight.

A 300 percent tax deduction is now in place for anyone, who will make any donations that is made to the governments COVID-19 donor fund.

