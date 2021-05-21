Australia donates $770,000 for families in the Western Division

Australia is extending its support to families affected by the COVID19 pandemic in the Western Division through an additional $770,000 grant.

This will be distributed to affected families through Australia’s partnership with the Foundation for Rural Integrated Enterprises & Development, or better known as Friend Fiji.

The Australian government says this grant will provide families with immediate food, essential medicine and mobility aids for people with disabilities.

It will also include additional PPEs, resources and catering for the Fijian vuvale frontline workers.



[Source: John Feakes/Twitter]

FRIEND is also working closely with the Ministry of Health to provide an innovative TeleHealth service for people with non-communicable diseases (NCDs) in Lautoka, to reduce strain on hospitals and health centres.