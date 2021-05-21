Home

Australia donates $770,000 for families in the Western Division

Lena Reece Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @LenaFBCNews
May 31, 2021 12:04 pm
[Source: John Feakes/Twitter]

Australia is extending its support to families affected by the COVID19 pandemic in the Western Division through an additional $770,000 grant.

This will be distributed to affected families through Australia’s partnership with the Foundation for Rural Integrated Enterprises & Development, or better known as Friend Fiji.

The Australian government says this grant will provide families with immediate food, essential medicine and mobility aids for people with disabilities.

Article continues after advertisement

It will also include additional PPEs, resources and catering for the Fijian vuvale frontline workers.


[Source: John Feakes/Twitter]

FRIEND is also working closely with the Ministry of Health to provide an innovative TeleHealth service for people with non-communicable diseases (NCDs) in Lautoka, to reduce strain on hospitals and health centres.

