Australia commits to providing one million vaccine

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison has committed to providing one million vaccines to Fiji and a delivery timetable will be given in weeks to come.

Fiji received 10,000 doses of Australian-manufactured AstraZeneca vaccine and Personal Protection Equipment from Australia last week.

A further 10,000 doses arrived in Nadi last night.

During a telephone conversation with his counterpart, Bainimarama conveyed his gratitude to Prime Minister Scott Morrison for the tremendous support.

Australia had supported Fiji through direct budget support totaling $55 million.

Fijian Prime Minister, Hon. Josaia Voreqe Bainimarama has conveyed his appreciation to Australian Prime Minister Hon. Scott Morrison for Australia’s unprecedented commitment and support to Fiji.

Fiji has also received the third delivery of vaccine doses under the COVAX facility, which is supported by the Australian Government.

Bainimarama says this assistance from the Australian Government will strengthen our vaccination rollout and enhance Fiji’s response to COVID-19.

Since March 2020, Australia has supported Fiji’s COVID-19 responses through direct budget support and procurement of PPE, lab equipment which equates to $134.3million.

In addition, $31.8 million was directed toward rehabilitation work following Tropical Cyclone Yasa and TC Ana.