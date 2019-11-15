Home

Australia commits $15.4m to Fiji’s COVID-19 response effort

Koroi Tadulala Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KoroiFBCNews
April 14, 2020 12:52 pm

The Australian government has committed $15.4m in budget support to the Fijians government to boost its COVID-19 efforts.

This is in addition to an initial $1.5m provided to the Ministry of Health and $299, 000 to the Republic of Fiji Military Forces to assist.

Australian High Commissioner to Fiji John Feakes, has commended the work of the Ministry to combat the pandemic.

Article continues after advertisement

Australia continues to work closely with the Fijian Government to support their efforts to respond to the significant challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Feakes says the assistance includes provisions of personal protection equipment such as gowns, surgical masks, gloves, hand sanitizers and other medical supplies.

“Australia and Fiji share a long history of cooperation and support in times of disasters. We are here for Fiji during this difficult time and we will get through this together.”

Feakes adds they recognise Australia remains a transit hub for Fiji to the world, and they will continue to facilitate the transfer of essential goods and services, including medical supplies and equipment.

Click here for more on COVID-19

