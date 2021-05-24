Australia backs Fiji’s border security

Australia has contributed over $100,000 worth of IT equipment to support Fiji Revenue and Customs Service (FRCS) with its sea and air cargo targeting capabilities.

The equipment delivered this week will enhance connectivity between risks systems as well as support Fiji’s ability to analyze large trade data sets to identify high-risk consignments.

The FRCS says it plans to establish modern targeting and profiling capabilities to minimise the use of cargo for drug trafficking, transnational organized criminal activities, and other forms of illegal trade.

This funding has been made available through the Border Security Assistance Package as part of the Fiji-Australia Vuvale partnership.

The assistance will provide FRCS the ability to profile and target sea and air cargo shipments for the risk of illicit trade and revenue fraud.

Since the establishment of these units, there have been over 50 successful interceptions, including methamphetamine, weapons, cargo of environmental risk, illicit medicines and other border security-related elements.

