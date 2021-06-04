Home

Australia applauds Fiji’s vaccination drive

Apenisa Waqairadovu Multimedia News Journalist [email protected] | @ApenisaFBCNews
June 12, 2021 11:30 am

The Australian Government has applauded the effort by Fiji’s Ministry of Health to vaccinate its targeted population.

Australian High Commissioner to Fiji, John Feakes, says Fiji is on track in this area and leading by example.

Feakes has assured that his government will continue to make AstraZeneca vaccine available.

“You are on track to be one of the few countries if not the only country in the world to have vaccinated your entire population and I think you have done it in record time so I take my hat off to everyone involved.”

Minister for Economy. Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum says the Australian government’s support is putting Fiji on track to generate economic activities while protecting citizens.

He confirms the development of vaccine passports is part of the National Budget.

“We’ve just launched the QR code for example through the Digital Fiji program and also to develop vaccine passports which are very important, not just for international travel but also in respect domestic authentication on whether people have got vaccinated or not which will also help both employee and employers itself.”

Fiji’s targets is to vaccinate 586,651 people and the government has been able to reserve enough AstraZeneca vaccines for all eligible Fijians.

