Australia announces $55m budgetary support

Ritika Pratap Deputy News Manager [email protected] | @RitikaFBCNews
April 30, 2021 4:30 pm
Australia’s High Commissioner to Fiji, John Feakes [left] with Minister for Economy, Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum [Source: Twitter]

The Australian government has provided over 55.1 million dollars in direct budget support to the government.

This is the latest help rendered to us under the Vuvale partnership.

Minister for Economy, Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum says the grant assistance is timely, as the impact of the second wave of COVID-19 in the past couple of weeks has been enormous on the government’s ability to cater for the revenue it has already factored into the budget.

“This of course is on top of an earlier agreement that we signed in December of 2020 of AUD22.5m which is about FJD35.6m. So together with the two direct budget supports, that we’ve got a total of about FJD91m.”

Sayed-Khaiyum says the Social Welfare support of AUD20m went towards the Poverty Benefit scheme, the Care and Protection Allowance and Disability Allowance.

Australian High Commissioner to Fiji, John Feakes says they have full faith in the government of the day to carry out its work diligently as always.

“Given the current situation in Fiji, once again how well you are managing the current outbreak. Like you had in 2020, you’ve moved decisively, you’ve moved strongly and made the tough decisions quickly. I am confident that if Fijians listen to the advisories provided by Dr Fong and others, Fiji will get this current outbreak under control in the same way that they did last year”.

Feakes, and the Minister for Economy, signed the agreement in Suva under the strict supervision of Ministry of Health & Medical Services – Fiji officials.

