Australia and Fiji discuss vaccine options

The roll-out of COVID-19 vaccines will be a major component in restarting international travel.

Fiji Commerce and Employers Federation Chief Executive Kameli Batiweti says the Australian government has indicated that if 80 percent of Fiji’s population is vaccinated, chances of a travel bubble between the two countries are high

“If that happens it means our business in Fiji will begin to pick up again and be able to create more employment and create more business.”

Batiweti says Fijians need to work together to ensure everyone is vaccinated and border restrictions can be eased.

“As long as the borders are closed the business won’t pick up so there are some people who are saying don’t vaccinate and all that stuff. Please we beg you if the government asks you to vaccinate then, please vaccinate.”

Australian High Commissioner to Fiji John Feakes in a statement says there is no doubt that the vaccine is the first step towards restarting international travel.

Feakes says the officials from Australia and Fiji have been working together on procurement and rollout of vaccines when they become available.

The two governments are working on how best Fiji can access the COVID-19 vaccines.