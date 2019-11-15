Aust, NZ to offer economic aid

Fiji trading partners are now turning their attention to economic aid to help us recover from the financial fallout of COVID-19.

Both Australia and New Zealand have confirmed that Fiji’s economic situation has been discussed with the FijiFirst government.

Australian High Commissioner John Feakes says while have been supplying medical equipment and testing kits, they now see the need to help Fiji’s economy get back on track.

“We are very much focused on the economic recovery phase and I’m sure we will be working with Fiji on a package down the track”.

His New Zealand counterpart Jonathan Curr has also indicated that a portion of the Kiwi aid budget will be directed to Fijian businesses.

“What’s the best way for us to support those who are most vulnerable, Small and Medium Enterprises, what’s the best way to support the private sector through these challenging times and are there specific needs for a sector such as tourism”.

Both High Commissioners say it’s too early to get into the nitty gritty of what’s coming, but behind closed doors Australia, New Zealand and Fiji are thrashing out the details of where aid should be directed.

Amidst these talks on ways to re-ignite the Fijian economy, the FijiFirst government is also working on policies and strategies to bolster the private sector and get growth back on track.

Many of these measures are likely to be announced in the next Budget.