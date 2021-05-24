AUSMAT team touches down in Nadi

A 17-member Australian Medical Assistance Team has arrived in Fiji, having landed at the Nadi International Airport this afternoon.

The personnel were flown in from Brisbane on a Royal Australian Air Force C-17A Globemaster III aircraft.

Australian High Commissioner, John Feakes says they are happy to provide assistance to Fiji during this time.

Feakes says the groundwork had been done by the first team, identifying areas that need urgent focus and this is where the second deployment comes in.

New Zealand High Commissioner, Jonathan Curr says they are always ready to help Fiji.

This AUSMAT deployment follows an initial seven-person team in June, which provided public health and clinical support.

They have also assisted with the development of infection prevention control measures to allow Fiji’s frontline health workers to meet critical care needs.

