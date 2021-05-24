Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
AUSMAT team touches down in Nadi|PRB Mead Road records increasing cases of COVID-19|Villages in Sabeto to go on lockdown|First-drive through swab service underway|Reservoir Road community benefit from seed distribution|Postal service not affected despite COVID case|Assistance on its way for St John Fiji|Nadi man enjoying farming despite losing his job|More than 600 cases and one death|Special school to provide GOP services|More swabbing and testing as cases continue to surge|Vaccination for pregnant women from next week|61.9% of target population receives first dose|More leaders call for Fijians to get vaccinated|More assistance to be provided by Australia|NZ ready to assist Fiji|COVID-19 strategy changed to mitigation|Another AUSMAT team to arrive tomorrow|Narewa Village in lockdown for 14 days|Parents, teachers and guardians urged to get vaccinated|Agriculture Central offices closed temporarily|COVID cases spike and death toll increases|15-year-old is Fiji's youngest COVID death|Average daily newly cases continues to increase|Vaccination remains important part of response to COVID: Dr Morris|
Full Coverage

COVID-19

AUSMAT team touches down in Nadi

Filipe Naikaso Senior Multimedia Journalist West [email protected] | @fnaikaso
July 14, 2021 4:39 pm

A 17-member Australian Medical Assistance Team has arrived in Fiji, having landed at the Nadi International Airport this afternoon.

The personnel were flown in from Brisbane on a Royal Australian Air Force C-17A Globemaster III aircraft.

Australian High Commissioner, John Feakes says they are happy to provide assistance to Fiji during this time.

Article continues after advertisement

Feakes says the groundwork had been done by the first team, identifying areas that need urgent focus and this is where the second deployment comes in.

New Zealand High Commissioner, Jonathan Curr says they are always ready to help Fiji.

This AUSMAT deployment follows an initial seven-person team in June, which provided public health and clinical support.

They have also assisted with the development of infection prevention control measures to allow Fiji’s frontline health workers to meet critical care needs.

Click here for the interactive GIS Dashboard

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.