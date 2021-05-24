Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
AUSMAT team continues to assist MoH|Hundreds take advantage of drive-through vaccination|Three unvaccinated Fijians die from COVID-19|COVID cases still in the triple digits|Fijians urged to take action|Restricted movement into Labasa Hospital|Nine percent of the target population fully vaccinated|Vaccination drive-through begins at Albert Park|Fijians seek counselling services|Space made at CWM Hospital Mortuary|Nausori and Wainibokasi Hospitals undergo decontamination|Decontamination underway in Capital City|Ministry rolls out Back to Rural Agriculture assistance program|More than 2500 COVID cases recorded in one week|Family living in a makeshift tent receive new house|RFMF works with ADF to rebuild Namoli Kindergarten|Household packs distributed to Fijians in home isolation|COVID case numbers exceed 500|COVID infection rate shows no sign of slowing down|PM commends community leaders|54% of target population receive first dose|Barbershops under spotlight for appointment charges|Decontamination for the Suva area|Woman sells vegetables while stuck in Suva|People continue to be arrested for breaching social gathering restriction|
Full Coverage

COVID-19

AUSMAT team continues to assist MoH

Lena Reece Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @LenaFBCNews
July 6, 2021 12:30 pm

The Australia and New Zealand medical assistance team is working on specific tasks to support our Ministry of Health.

Australia sent eight medical professionals and two doctors from New Zealand to aid Fiji’s response as the deadly Delta variant continues to spread across Viti Levu.

Dr Wayne Morris who is based in Suva shared his impression on the current situation, being on the ground for the last few days.

Article continues after advertisement

 

“The first is to look at the capacity and the systems at the Colonial War Memorial Hospital(CWM), we are also being tasked to support the FEMAT where we are being asked to help with infection prevention and control procedures and finding out the other public health components.”

Dr Morris has reiterated sentiments by Permanent Secretary for Health Dr James Fong that the Ministry expects more severe cases.

 

“We are also expecting that there will be more severely ill and critically ill patients admitted to hospital and inevitably there will be more deaths. Obviously, the health authorities here are very concerned, we’re also very concerned on the ground.”

With vigorous daily testing by the Health Ministry and the ongoing vaccination drive, Dr Wayne believes the outbreak will have to run its course.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.