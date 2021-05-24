AUSMAT team continues to assist MoH

The Australia and New Zealand medical assistance team is working on specific tasks to support our Ministry of Health.

Australia sent eight medical professionals and two doctors from New Zealand to aid Fiji’s response as the deadly Delta variant continues to spread across Viti Levu.

Dr Wayne Morris who is based in Suva shared his impression on the current situation, being on the ground for the last few days.

Article continues after advertisement

“The first is to look at the capacity and the systems at the Colonial War Memorial Hospital(CWM), we are also being tasked to support the FEMAT where we are being asked to help with infection prevention and control procedures and finding out the other public health components.”

Dr Morris has reiterated sentiments by Permanent Secretary for Health Dr James Fong that the Ministry expects more severe cases.

“We are also expecting that there will be more severely ill and critically ill patients admitted to hospital and inevitably there will be more deaths. Obviously, the health authorities here are very concerned, we’re also very concerned on the ground.”

With vigorous daily testing by the Health Ministry and the ongoing vaccination drive, Dr Wayne believes the outbreak will have to run its course.